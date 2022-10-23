Assembling

Ben Soeby assembles one of his special art pieces during the Specialty Farmers Market and Artisan Faire in Gelenden Beach, which helps support local vendors and attracts visitors to the area.

Tourism, Lincoln City’s main economic driver, is surging and the outlook for 2023 is positive, according to Explore Lincoln City Director Ed Dreistadt.

“Through the second quarter of 2022 we saw $46,911,692 in revenue reported from lodging properties,” he said. Through the end of 2021 we had $116, 599,614 in lodging revenue reported.”

High-Flying Attractions

The weekend fall kite festival held earlier this month at the D River Beach is designed to draw visitors into Lincoln City.
