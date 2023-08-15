The Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund has distributed $249,057.96 to 46 organizations as it continues its quarterly donations to nonprofit groups.
The Siletz Tribe has made contributions through employment, monetary donations and cooperative measures to the Siletz community, Lincoln County and the state of Oregon. The seven-member charitable fund advisory board has distributed more than $16.8 million since its inception in 2001.
Overall, the Tribe has honored its tradition of sharing within the community by distributing more than $21.2 million through the charitable fund and other Tribal resources. Chinook Winds has donated more than $6.5 million in cash and fund-raising items since it opened in 1995. The casino also provides in-kind donations of convention space for various fund-raisers as well as technical support, advertising and manpower for many events
Distribution of $249,057.96
Cultural Activities – $88,904.23
Centro de Ayuda – costumes, shoes and accessories for folklore dance group performing throughout Lincoln County; Newport, OR; $3,460
Lakota Oyate Ki, Native American Culture Club – singing, dancing and cultural foods for annual Big Yard Pow-Wow for American Indian prisoners and their families; Salem, OR; $2,000
Lebanon Indian Education Program – lacrosse equipment and culturally related food to teach Native students about Indigenous foods; Lebanon, OR; $600
Lincoln City Cultural Center – design, production and application for glass windscreen dedicated to history and culture of the Siletz Tribe; Lincoln City, OR; $2,600
Native American Cultural Center, Warner Creek Correctional Facility – food, food service and cultural craft supplies for pow-wow for incarcerated individuals and their families; Lakeview, OR; $500
NW Native American Basketweavers Association – hotel costs, youth kits and promotional items for annual gathering; Covington, WA; $15,000
Powder River Correctional Facility – food and drink for pow-wow for incarcerated individuals and their families, plus assistance for travel; Baker City, OR; $500
Siletz Tribal Elders Council – lodging and meals for Siletz tribal member elders for the Restoration Pow-Wow; Otis, OR; $46,000.45
Siletz Tribal Elders Council – lodging and meals for Siletz tribal member elders for Run to the Rogue; Otis, OR; $18,243.78
Drug and Alcohol Treatment – $2,500
Serenity Lane – food and beverage for annual Community Service Awards that recognize individuals for their successes in A&D treatment and recovery; Coburg, OR; $2,500
Education – $31,222.65
Central Coast Chorale – music royalties, performance safety equipment and rehearsal venues; Waldport, OR; $2,700
Eugene Science Center – portable planetarium system; Eugene, OR; $9,375
Every Child Linn Benton (ECLB) – backpacks, shoes, clothing vouchers and supplies for foster children; Corvallis, OR; $5,000
Monmouth Christian Church – backpacks for Back to School Bash; Monmouth, OR; $5,000
Nestucca High School, Football – shoulder pads and safety girdles; Cloverdale, OR; $1,147.65
Old Mill Center for Children and Families – playground shade shelter; Corvallis, OR; $2,000
Oregon Native American Chamber – direct counseling hours to bring essential business development services to American Indian entrepreneurs and small business owners; Portland, OR; $6,000
Health – $45,825.55
ABC House – security cameras and security door handles; Albany, OR; $3,465
Alsea School District – equipment, fees, permits and electrical installation for outbuilding construction; Alsea, OR; $2,060.55
Alsea Valley Gleaners – utilities, tools and equipment for electrical work; Alsea, OR; $600
Business for Excellence in Youth – insurance, gas, oil changes and tires for van; Neotsu, OR; $3,000
Cascade AIDS Project – assistance for low-income clients with HIV/AIDS with essential clothing and household goods; Portland, OR; $2,500
City of Halsey – replace old climbing structure with freestanding rope net climber at Halsey Memorial Park; Halsey, OR; $4,500
Community Outreach Inc. – food; Corvallis, OR; $3,000
Florence Food Share – food; Florence, OR; $3,000
Innovative Concepts for Families Lincoln County – use of dental vans to provide dental services to Newport and Lincoln City; Newport, OR; $7,500
Lebanon Gleaners Inc. – food; Lebanon, OR; $3,000
Toledo Jr/Sr High School, Track & Field – timing system for track team; Toledo, OR; $7,200
Yachats Food Pantry – food; Yachats, OR; $3,000
Young Roots Oregon – food; Albany, OR; $3,000
Historical Preservation – $4,253.03
North Lincoln County Historical Museum – equipment to digitize more than 15,000 feet of film; Lincoln City, OR; $4,253.03
Other – $13,100
Family Connections – advertising, marketing, management services fee and printing posters, flyers and brochures; Albany, OR; $7,500
Lincoln City Senior Center – food and supplies for Thanksgiving luncheon; Lincoln City, OR; $600
Newport Swim Team – uniforms that include caps, suits and T-shirts required for competitive events; Newport, OR; $5,000
Prevention – $12,950
Alsea Wolverines Booster Club – bulk mail permits and postage; Alsea, OR; $600
B’nai B’rith Camp – scholarships for campers in the Lincoln County Day Camp Program; Portland, OR; $5,000
Connected Lane County – food, hygiene items and school supplies for youth experiencing homelessness; Eugene, OR; $5,000
RSVP of Linn, Benton and Lincoln Counties – durable medical equipment for seniors and disabled people in these counties; Toledo, OR; $2,350
Public Safety – $36,252
Central Coast Fire & Rescue Volunteer Association – incentives, recruitment, education and training for volunteers; Waldport, OR; $6,000
East Lincoln County Emergency Responders – vehicle stabilization equipment, including rescue jacks, winches and chains; Toledo, OR; $7,500
Logsden Community Club – commercial stove to meet fire code standards; Logsden, OR; $14,178
Siletz Valley Baseball – materials to fix and maintain baseball field, plus team uniforms; Siletz, OR; $6,274
Siletz Valley Fire District – medical patient lifting devices; Siletz, OR; $2,300
The Arts – $14,050.50
East Creek Art LLC – art supplies and materials, plus food; Willamina, OR; $1,500
Lincoln City Cultural Center – outdoor tables and chairs for Kiwanis Outdoor Classroom; Lincoln City, OR; $10,900
Yaquina River Museum of Art – advertising for 29th Annual Toledo Labor Day Art Walk; Toledo, OR; $1,650.50
The next deadline to submit applications is Sept. 1, 2023. Eligibility for money from the charitable fund is limited to two categories:
• Entities and activities located in the Siletz Tribe’s 11-county service area (Lincoln, Tillamook, Linn, Lane, Benton, Polk, Yamhill, Marion, Multnomah, Washington and Clackamas counties)
• Native American entities and activities located anywhere in the U.S.
Applications and requirements can be obtained at ctsi.nsn.us/charitable-contribution-fund; by calling 800-922-1399, ext. 1227, or 541-444-8227; or by mailing Siletz Tribal Charitable Contribution Fund, P.O. Box 549, Siletz, OR 97380-0549. Applications can be submitted via e-mail at stccf@live.com.
