On February 25, 2020 at approximately 8:36 AM Lincoln County Sheriff's Office responded to the Salishan Golf Course on a report a silver SUV traveling down the golf cart path and through portions of the golf course. The caller reported the SUV was stopped by an employee. The employee contacted two middle aged males in the vehicle. A brief confrontation ensued regarding the subjects trespassing. The suspects then fled the scene at a high rate of speed.
Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies were not in the area at the time of call and began their response.
At 8:48 AM Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies received a second call from a homeowner near mile post 5 on Siletz Hwy. The homeowner reported an unknown male had entered his home and caused a confrontation before fleeing the house. The homeowner reported seeing a second male and a silver SUV.
At 8:59 AM while Deputies and Troopers with the Oregon State Police responded to report of the burglary a third call was reported to 911. The caller, an elderly female, reported while driving south on Siletz Highway near mile post 5, she was flagged down by two men standing next to a silver SUV. She reported one of the men attempted to force his way into her vehicle.
Law enforcement officials arrived shortly after and contacted the suspects in the silver SUV. The investigation revealed Damon Michael Hodge age 46 from Portland and his passenger Mark Alan Hays age 48 also from Portland trespassed at the Salishan Golf Course. After leaving the golf course they traveled to Siletz Hwy near S. Alta Drive where their vehicle ran out of gas. Michael Hodge entered a nearby home and was confronted by the homeowner where he fled from the home. During this time a passing motorist was flagged down by the two men. The motorist stopped to check on them. At this time Mark Hays grabbed the passenger door handle and began forcibly trying to open it. The passenger door was locked preventing the Hays from entering the vehicle. The motorist sped away from the scene and called 911.
Michael Hodge was lodged at the Lincoln County Jail on the following charges: Criminal Trespass I, Criminal Trespass II, Burglary I, Attempted Robbery in the third degree, Attempted Unlawful Entry into a Motor Vehicle and Attempted Unauthorized of a Use Motor Vehicle his bail was set at $212,500.00
Mark Hays was lodged at the Lincoln County jail on the same charges with the addition of Driving Under the Influence, Reckless Driving and Driving While Revoked (Felony). His bail was set at $292,500.00
If you believe you may have witnessed this vehicle or any police action involving this vehicle the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office would like to speak to you. Please call 541 265 0777 and ask for Senior Deputy Boys case number 20s-00461
The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Oregon State Police and the Lincoln City Police Department.
