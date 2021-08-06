Two candidates step up to fill Ward 1 slot on city council

Two residents of Ward 1 in Lincoln City, Fernando Garza and Elaine Starmer, have thrown their hats in to be on the city council.
With the resignation of Diana Hinton in April, the council has been one seat short. Earlier this year, a special election was held to fill the vacancy left when then Dick Anderson was elected to the state senate. After elected to finish Senator Anderson’s term, Mayor Susan Wahlke told The News Guard in May that she hoped to address the Ward 1 vacancy right away through appointment rather than expend the cost for an election, but ultimately the council voted otherwise. The election for Ward 1 will be held on September 21. The person who captures the most votes will fulfill the term until December 31, 2024. The News Guard asked both the same questions, and here are their responses:
Fernando Garza
Why are you running and what is your background?
Having lost the mayoral special election, it has left a need in me. I made commitments to myself, and to those who voted for me, so my job is not finished. We need to change the culture through commitment to the residents with open communications.
Government experience is not a prerequisite for running, that being said, I have extensive experience sitting in committees and board rooms with CEO’s, CFO’s, upper management and decision makers for more than 25 years.
I have a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration and an Administrative Accounting Associates Degree, currently I’m a small business owner in Lincoln City/Little Shepherd Interpreters. In the past two years I’ve been nominated to the Lincoln County 2020 Community Vision Award, I’ve been doing extensive Covid-19, Fire and Relief, and Mental Health Interpretations and Translations for Lincoln County. I ran for Lincoln City Mayor. I’m also the Liaison for the LISTOS/Newport an off-shoot safety program by C.E.R.T.
What is one major issue you would like to address?
While a 67-page evacuation plan has been presented, we now just have to add safety to the City Council Agendas and we can all go through the plan. Lack of housing is and will remain at the front of discussions until we move on solutions for the working class.
If you could change one thing in the city code or zoning code, what would that be?
I have several thoughts on this, but I would reopen the discussions on the compost ordinance. It’s a triple dip the way it is written. We pay our bill, then someone get gets paid to take it to Corvallis and then there is the recycling credit. I would also like to extend the city limits east. It will help us move forward with the bypass that us residents have been talking about and offering more options for housing for the working class.
If you are elected, what steps would you take to improve the financial stability/longevity of the city?
Having more than 25 years of complex budget experience and currently as a contracted county interpreter and private interpretation services business owner my focus on budgets, analysis and projections is as sharp as it’s ever been. I hope that my commitment to Fiscal challenges is met by the same degree of commitment. So yes, “I’ll be your Huckleberry.”
If you are not elected, what would you do to try to help work on the issues that are important to you?
I’m going to continue to be in the ear of the council and continue to bring forth issues that residents bring to me, people open up to me. If city council still won’t change or listen to us, then we’re going to stand up and look to the next election. I’ve always been involved in the community in some fashion or another nowadays I’m more public about it.
Elaine Starner
Why are you running and what is your background?
I’ve spent the last 23 years in Infrastructure Project Management and Quality Analysis. Prior to that I was in healthcare administration for 10 years. The skills that brought me success in those fields are easily transferable to the role of city councilor, especially when it comes to budget responsibilities, decision making practices, data analysis, and working effectively in cross-functional teams.
I was compelled to run because of my participation on the Lincoln City Budget Committee. I was an appointed member for 2019-2021. This year, the issue of revenue shortfalls came up. I believe efforts to increase revenue should be shouldered equitably by the tourism industry that flourishes here and the residents who make their lives here. In our zeal to promote and grow tourism, we’ve lost the balance between caring for residents and caring for tourism. It’s not a matter of one over the other. We simply must do a better job of “thriving together”.
What is one major issue you would like to address?
All industries create hard and soft costs, as well as revenue, for the cities they do business in. This includes the industry of tourism. Costs include the industry’s impacts on infrastructure, services, environment, etc. During the last budget meeting, I made a motion for the City to consider commissioning a data driven cost-to-revenue analysis of our tourism industry. That data can help us make more informed decisions about how to best tap the tourism revenue stream and limit the burden on residents. The motion passed but I feel it needs a champion on council to keep it on the front burner.
If you could change one thing in the city code or zoning code, what would that be?
The VRD code has not kept up with the challenges of the industry and needs to be revisited. There are several chronic VRD issues that could be resolved by brushing up the code. The residents would be happier, the code compliance folks would be happier, I would even venture to say some of the management companies would be happier with improved code language. This is low-hanging fruit.
If you are elected, what steps would you take to improve the financial stability/longevity of the city?
Many coastal towns are struggling with infrastructure costs. We should investigate joining forces with these towns and work with the State of Oregon to change Transient Room Tax (TRT) allocation so that more funds go to supporting services, such as LCPD, and our infrastructure and parks. This change would benefit residents and tourism.
If you are not elected, what would you do to try to help work on the issues that are important to you?
I will seek to be re-appointed to the Budget Committee. I will continue engaging City Councilors and Mayor Wahlke. I will send letters to the News Guard. I will ensure my voice is heard because whether or not I make it to City Council, I know I speak for many like-minded residents.
