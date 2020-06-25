Chinook Winds Casino Resort announced today (June 25) that two of their team members have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Through continued practice of following our safety protocols, we were able to identify that one of the team members had an elevated temperature and was stopped immediately from entering our facility," Chinook Winds staff announced in a press release. "Both team members’ work in the 'back of house.' Neither had any direct contact with guests.
"They are from one household and are at home self-quarantining. The two positive team members’ work areas were disinfected immediately upon notification of the person having a high fever."
Based on their COVID-19 Response Plan, Chinook Winds performed contact tracing and identified seven additional team members who have been in close contact with the positive tested employees. As a precautionary measure, the seven contact traced employees were sent home on paid leave to self-quarantine and to contact their medical provider.
“Chinook Winds is working closely with the Lincoln County Health Department and is fully committed to the safety and well-being of our team members, guests and community," said Michael Fisher, General Manager. "Our thoughts are with our affected team members and their families.”
Chinook Winds listed their enhanced cleaning measures and protocols:
• The property is closed every day for eight hours to allow for property-wide deep cleaning to include the use of electrostatic sprayers.
• Chinook Winds staffs a 24-hour dedicated environmental services department.
• Dedicated cleaning team ensures machines are cleaned and disinfected frequently.
• The frequency of cleaning has been increased in all public spaces with an emphasis on frequent contact surfaces.
• Hand sanitizer dispensers are located at key guest and team member contact areas.
• Limited 1,000 guests casino occupancy, with procedures for excess guest populations
• Non-smoking within resort buildings with established outdoor smoking areas
• Facemasks or face shields are required of team members and guests
• Non-invasive temperature checks utilizing thermal imaging cameras and non-contact infrared thermometers for team members and guests
• Visible markers to ensure physical distancing throughout the resort
• Mobile queuing to avoid lines to enter the casino
Chinook Winds Casino Resort, located at 1777 NW 44th St. on the beach in Lincoln City, is owned and operated by the Confederated Tribes of Siletz Indians.
