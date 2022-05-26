Umpqua Bank

In its first of three community grant funding rounds in 2022, the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization of Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), awarded 71 community grants to local nonprofits across its five-state footprint totaling $392,000. Umpqua’s community grants support nonprofit organizations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Nevada and are part of the bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested $13.2 million since the foundation was formed in 2014.

“Nonprofits are evolving their essential services to strengthen communities during challenging times, and we’re honored to partner with and invest in their critical programs,” said Randy Choy, vice president of community giving and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. “We’re grateful for these nonprofits’ role in expanding access to economic opportunity for all our community members.”

These nonprofits, selected from among hundreds of applicants, in the first of three grant cycles in 2022, demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate-income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.

The next deadline for community grant applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.

The following Oregon recipients received grants:

OREGON

Organization

County

Adelante Mujeres

Washington

Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley

Douglas

Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend, Inc. 

Deschutes

Central Latino Americano

Lane

Community Lending Works

Lane

Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc.

Lane

Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc.

Union

Free Geek

Multnomah

Impact NW

Multnomah

Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington

Multnomah

Northwest Housing Alternatives, Inc. 

Clackamas

Ophelia's Place

Linn

Oregon Community Solutions

Lincoln

Providence Community Health Foundation

Jackson

Rural Development Initiatives, Inc.

Polk

Schoolhouse Supplies

Multnomah

SE Works

Multnomah

SMART Reading

Baker

The Children’s Book Bank

Multnomah

The Contingent

Multnomah

YWCA of Greater Portland

Washington

