In its first of three community grant funding rounds in 2022, the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization of Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: UMPQ), awarded 71 community grants to local nonprofits across its five-state footprint totaling $392,000. Umpqua’s community grants support nonprofit organizations across Oregon, Washington, Idaho, California and Nevada and are part of the bank’s overall foundation and corporate giving program that has invested $13.2 million since the foundation was formed in 2014.
“Nonprofits are evolving their essential services to strengthen communities during challenging times, and we’re honored to partner with and invest in their critical programs,” said Randy Choy, vice president of community giving and managing director of the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation. “We’re grateful for these nonprofits’ role in expanding access to economic opportunity for all our community members.”
These nonprofits, selected from among hundreds of applicants, in the first of three grant cycles in 2022, demonstrated a steadfast commitment to serving low-to-moderate-income populations in at least one of eight categories: family engagement and resiliency; financial competency; housing stability and home ownership; college, career or technical readiness; entrepreneurship and business expansion; vibrant and equitable neighborhoods; technical and digital connectivity; and small business support and financial guidance.
The next deadline for community grant applications is 5 p.m. on Friday, June 3. Learn more at www.UmpquaBank.com/Community.
The following Oregon recipients received grants:
OREGON
Organization
County
Adelante Mujeres
Washington
Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley
Douglas
Boys and Girls Clubs of Bend, Inc.
Deschutes
Central Latino Americano
Lane
Community Lending Works
Lane
Corvallis Neighborhood Housing Services, Inc.
Lane
Eastern Oregon Regional Arts Council, Inc.
Union
Free Geek
Multnomah
Impact NW
Multnomah
Junior Achievement of Oregon and SW Washington
Multnomah
Northwest Housing Alternatives, Inc.
Clackamas
Ophelia's Place
Linn
Oregon Community Solutions
Lincoln
Providence Community Health Foundation
Jackson
Rural Development Initiatives, Inc.
Polk
Schoolhouse Supplies
Multnomah
SE Works
Multnomah
SMART Reading
Baker
The Children’s Book Bank
Multnomah
The Contingent
Multnomah
YWCA of Greater Portland
Washington
