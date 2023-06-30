The Aftermath

Litter left behind after a previous Fourth of July celebration.

 Courtesy

The Fourth of July holiday and the days surrounding it contribute so much litter and marine debris to Oregon’s beaches that the fifth of July has now been declared the dirtiest beach day of the year. The debris from fireworks and other festivities can end up in the ocean, entangling wildlife and harming them when mistaken for food.

That’s why several partners including local and county government, waste haulers, environmental nonprofits, community groups, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up to host a series of Fifth of July Cleanups throughout Lincoln County.

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.