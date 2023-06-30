The Fourth of July holiday and the days surrounding it contribute so much litter and marine debris to Oregon’s beaches that the fifth of July has now been declared the dirtiest beach day of the year. The debris from fireworks and other festivities can end up in the ocean, entangling wildlife and harming them when mistaken for food.
That’s why several partners including local and county government, waste haulers, environmental nonprofits, community groups, and the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department have teamed up to host a series of Fifth of July Cleanups throughout Lincoln County.
“Every year after the Fourth of July holiday, an enormous amount of trash is left behind on our beaches,” said Kaia Hazard with Surfrider Foundation. “Not only does this harm coastal and marine wildlife, but also those who live and recreate on our coasts. It is amazing to see folks come together each year to take care of Oregon’s beaches and rivers.”
Volunteers are encouraged to bring their own buckets and gloves, but supplies will be provided for those that do not have their own.
“We are very fortunate to have such a great team this year helping to protect our coast,” said Paul Seitz with the Lincoln County Solid Waste District. “From the haulers to local organized groups like Surfrider and SOLVE - every person taking a moment to keep our beaches clean is making a difference. A difference we all can see.”
The groups involved in this effort are: Lincoln County Solid Waste District, Dahl Disposal Service, North Lincoln Sanitary Service, Thompson's Sanitary Service, Newport Chapter of Surfrider Foundation, SOLVE, the cities of Newport and Waldport, Lincoln County, the Waldport Chamber of Commerce, Roads End Improvement Association, Oregon Coast Aquarium, Lincoln City Parks & Recreation, and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
