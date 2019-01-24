A command post has been set up at 17th Street and Oar Place. Officials said the search area covers several blocks bordered by NE 14th Street to NE 21st Street and from Oar Place to Regatta Grounds Park. Much of the area is dense hilly forested land.

The missing man had not been seen since Jan. 7, according to initial law enforcement reports.

"We received reports yesterday morning from the family of Lincoln City resident Warren Gardner that they had not been able to make contract with him for several days," Lincoln City Police Lt. David Broderick said. "They requested a welfare check. We went to his home and we were unable to locate him."

Broderick said the 71-year-old Gardner suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes. Broderick said the cold weather and exposure are also of concern.

"We are working with the family to retrace his steps and we are searching the woods and trails area of the lake just to make sure we are not missing anything," Broderick said. "We have two patrol officers doing the investigation. There is no sign of any kind of foul play."

The Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies and volunteers joined the search at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 24.

