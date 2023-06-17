The Search

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies joined LCPD officers during the search.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

An armed holdup triggered a police manhunt in northwest Lincoln City Thursday morning, June 15.

A lone suspect entered the TLC Credit Union 2004 NW 36th Street, demanded money, and fled, according to Lincoln City Police. The suspect, believed to be a male, was described as wearing a hoodie, puff jacket, mask and blue gloves, and he reportedly displayed a back pistol.

