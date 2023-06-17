An armed holdup triggered a police manhunt in northwest Lincoln City Thursday morning, June 15.
A lone suspect entered the TLC Credit Union 2004 NW 36th Street, demanded money, and fled, according to Lincoln City Police. The suspect, believed to be a male, was described as wearing a hoodie, puff jacket, mask and blue gloves, and he reportedly displayed a back pistol.
As police arrived on the scene, they received reports of a person matching the suspect’s description walking towards the beach a few blocks from the robbery scene.
LCPD officers and deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office began driving through surrounding neighborhoods to locate the suspect. The FBI was also called to the scene of the robbery.
It was unclear as of Friday, June 16, if the suspect had been apprehended. LCPD officials were not available as of press time to provide specific details.
There were no reports of anyone being hurt during the robbery.
Following a report of an armed robbery at a financial business in northwest Lincoln City, Li…
Follow developments at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.