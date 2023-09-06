The Oregon Health Authority has lifted the health advisory issued last week for Beverly Beach.
"Keep in mind that only marine samples trigger an advisory or keep it in place.," the OHA states in a release. "Due to high bacteria levels in creeks and other fresh water sources these areas should be avoided, even with no advisory in place for marine waters."
The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has issued a public health advisory for unsafe levels of f…
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.