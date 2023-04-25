In anticipation of drought-related impacts on salmon spawning, the National Marine Fisheries Service is expected to close all commercial ocean fisheries for Chinook Salmon from Cape Falcon, on the north Oregon coast, to the California border through August 2023 in order to stabilize the salmon population.
Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley and U.S. Representatives Earl Blumenauer, Suzanne Bonamici, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, Val Hoyle, and Andrea Salinas are urging the Department of Commerce to issue an expedited declaration of a fishery resource disaster for Oregon, which would trigger immediate federal aid.
“The value of salmon to Oregon cannot be overstated,” the Oregon Congressional delegation members wrote in a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. “In addition to the economic activity generated by this industry, salmon are an important part of the cultural heritage of Pacific Northwest tribes and are a treasured natural resource across the state. However, the challenging impacts of climate change, increased drought, changing ocean conditions, and critical habitat loss complicate the recovery of salmon populations along the Pacific Coast. Federal support for this industry is critical while local, state, and federal partners continue work on long-term solutions.”
There continues to be devastating declines in economic activity for Pacific commercial salmon fisheries with an 82% loss in value projected in this area, compared to the recent five-year average, the delegation stated in a release.
The National Marine Fisheries Service is expected to close all Oregon commercial ocean fisheries for Chinook salmon through August of 2023. A declared fishery resource disaster triggers immediate federal aid to help respond to the ongoing losses from low salmon populations and provide support to economically distressed communities.
The Oregon congressional delegation support letter came in support of Gov. Tina Kotek’s request for a federal fishery resource disaster declaration.
Previous coverage
In response to the recent Pacific Fishery Management Council’s (PFMC) recommendation to close all commercial ocean fisheries for Chinook Salmon from Cape Falcon on the north Oregon Coast to the California border through August 2023, Governor Tina Kotek is requesting that the U.S. Department of Commerce make an expedited declaration of a federal fishery resource disaster.
As juvenile salmon grow to adults off the coasts of California and Oregon, they are caught in Oregon’s commercial fisheries. However, due to recent droughts, returns of Chinook salmon to the Sacramento and Klamath rivers are expected to be extremely low this year, according to a release from Kotek's office.
In anticipation of drought-related impacts on salmon spawning, the National Marine Fisheries Service is expected to close all commercial ocean fisheries for Chinook Salmon from Cape Falcon, on the north Oregon coast, to the California border through August 2023 in order to stabilize the salmon population.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife forecasts an 82% reduction in the ex-vessel value for commercial troll fisheries in this area, compared to the recent five-year average, as a result of these expected closures.
A federal fishery disaster declaration would provide important financial assistance to impacted communities.
“Salmon are a vital component of Oregon’s natural resource-based economy,” Kotek said. “This fishery provides significant commercial, recreational, and economic benefits to Oregon. Salmon are also highly valued by Oregon’s Tribes for cultural, subsistence, and economic benefits. I’m committed to working with our federal partners to ensure that Oregon’s fisheries and affected communities have the resources they need to tackle this challenge.”
