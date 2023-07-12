Testing showed that bacteria levels returned to background natural levels and DEQ has informed the city that the hazard warning could be lifted, and could cease further sampling/testing, according to a release from the City of Newport.
Previous coverage posted July 11
The City of Newport Wastewater Treatment Plant experienced intermittent lapses in disinfection Sunday, July 9.
As a result, 1,180,000 gallons of potentially hazardous water were discharged to the Pacific Ocean in Nye Beach. Contact with insufficiently treated wastewater may be hazardous to your health. Signs are posted at the spill site.
The City has notified the Department of Environmental Quality as well as the Oregon Emergency Response System and is conducting sampling of the effluent water and the beaches at Don Davis Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.