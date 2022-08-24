Update Posted at 6:15 a.m. August 24
Samaritan Health Services has replied to The News Guard with the following statement concerning the effort by Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital nurses to seek union representation.
“We value our nurses and appreciate the quality care they give to our patients, with professionalism, compassion and attention to safety,” said Lesley Ogden, MD, CEO of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City. “We received a letter from a group of these nurses requesting that we voluntarily recognize the formation of a nurses union at our hospital. However, the National Labor Relations Board has a process which gives individual employees the right to select whether to be represented by a union through a secret ballot election process. We think that is the best way to give voice to the wishes of all of our employees.”
Previous coverage posted August 23
Nurses at Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital in Lincoln City filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) for union recognition.
The 70 nurses will join more than 15,000 registered nurses and other allied health care workers with the Oregon Nurses Association (ONA).
The nurses are seeking an election through the NLRB for the union representation.
Samaritan North Lincoln is currently the only Samaritan facility in Oregon whose nurses are not represented by a union. After their successful election, the nurses will focus their collective bargaining power on addressing burnout, understaffing, safe patient care and ensuring nurses have a voice in decision-making that impacts their working conditions and wages, according to a release from the ONA.
“Decisions are being made at the management level that have a huge impact on nurses, on the way we do our work, and on how we deliver care to our patients,” said Kati Carnahan, RN, who works in both the Operating Room (OR) and the Post Anesthesia Care Unit (PACU).“I don’t understand why we aren’t invited to be a part of that decision-making process, and why those decisions aren’t transparent to the staff. Joining a union will give us a voice at the table, allow us to be a part of those decisions, and let us bring our knowledge and experience to solve problems for the benefit of our patients.”
Like all hospitals in the state, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital faces serious staffing shortages that ultimately impact patient care and nurse burnout, the ONA release states.
"Joining ONA will allow nurses to have a direct influence on how the hospital operates, how they treat their nurses, and how the best possible care can be delivered to patients,:" the release reads.
“Every hospital in the state, if not the whole country, is facing a staffing crisis,” said Amanda Carpenter, RN, who works in the Med/Surg unit. “We are seeing nurses leaving the profession every day, and management isn’t taking the steps necessary to address our concerns. Joining ONA will give nurses a way to address some of those issues. For me, joining ONA is about protecting our patients, addressing unsafe staffing levels, and keeping experienced nurses at the bedside. Everyone in our community will benefit.”
The ONA release said the effort to unionize started after nurses began to feel the enormous pressures and stresses of chronic understaffing.
Nurses throughout the hospital point to serious issues such as nurses consistently being unable to take legally mandated rest and meal breaks, being disrespected by management, a lack of transparency in decision-making by management, and the feeling that the hospital is more concerned with profits than they are with patient care. The nurses ultimately decided to unionize hoping to have a greater influence on management decisions through collective bargaining and union representation, The release states.
“I’m an OR nurse who floats to the ICU and I’ve devoted my whole career to caring for patients who are seriously ill,” said Kimberly Edwards, RN. “So many nurses feel disrespected and ignored by management, even though we have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic for the benefit of our community. We want a voice, we want to be heard, and we want to be taken seriously as the experienced, professional caregivers that we are. Joining a union, and ONA specifically, will help make that happen.”
Accordiing to the ONA, nurses tried to meet with their Chief Nursing Officer, Denise Moland, on the morning of August 22 to inform her that they formed a union and to ask for voluntary recognition. Moland was unavailable.
The nurses delivered their letter to Lorrine McCollum, Administration Support Manager and then proceeded to file authorization cards with the NLRB. Although the specific date of the election is unknown, nurses expect to get more information from the NLRB within two weeks.
The News Guard has reached out to Samaritan Health Services, operator of Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital, for a response to the nurses filing. We'll update this story when we receive a response.
The Oregon Nurses Association
The Oregon Nurses Association (ONA) describes itself as the state’s largest and most influential nursing organization representing more than 15,000 nurses and allied health workers throughout the state. ONA’s mission is to advocate for nursing, quality health care and healthy communities.
For more information visit: [www.OregonRN.org]www.OregonRN.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.