North Lincoln Fire & Rescue District water rescue crews attempt to pass a vehicle stuck in the sand at the bottom of the 15th Street beach access June 7, 2014. This is one area under consideration to be closed to motor vehicles.
The meeting agenda will include discussions on impacts of proposed changes to safety, recreational uses, and other community needs to align program operations. The committee will also discuss any economic and fiscal impact of the proposed rules.
Committee members, appointed by OPRD, include individuals from the city of Lincoln City, community members, and non-profit organizations.
After the committee review, the rule will be open for public comment this spring.
