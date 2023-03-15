The Oregon House has responded to the state’s homelessness and affordable housing crisis by passing the $200 million Affordable Housing & Emergency Homelessness Response Package (House Bill 2001/House Bill 5019) with bipartisan support.

Response Package
Workforce Housing

This is one of the illustrations in the House Democrats release exoplaning the legislation.

The package takes bold and effective action to help shelter Oregonians living on the street, prevent more homelessness, ramp up affordable housing production made in Oregon by Oregonians, and more, according to a release from Oregon House Democrats.

Download PDF Homelessness Response
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What are your plans for Spring Break?

You voted:

Featured Inserts



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.