Oregon Gov. Kate Brown finished several days of trade meetings in South Korea today.
Lincoln City and Lincoln County may well benefit from this latest mission through the state's outreach efforts, according to Ed Dreistadt, Director of Explore Lincoln City, the city's tourism and promotions department.
“Promoting Lincoln City to South Korea or Japan is well beyond the capabilities of our local tourism program," Dreistadt said. "We rely on the Governor’s Office and Travel Oregon to speak to international markets. However, we also stand ready to do everything in our power to support those efforts, including hosting travel writers, providing familiarization tours and sponsoring delegations. The Oregon Coast, and Lincoln City in particular, offers spectacular experiences with universal appeal. Our State partners give us the ability to share that message with international visitors.”
In a release, Brown said a focus of the trade mission is expanding Oregon’s agricultural exports, identifying opportunities for Oregon businesses to collaborate with partners in South Korea, and building relationships with Korean government leaders.
Oregon leaders representing agriculture, tourism, higher education, apparel, technology, and manufacturing have joined Brown in the mission.
“South Korea presents many incredible opportunities for Oregon businesses, and it is absolutely critical that we continue to build relationships and engage with our partners in South Korea to maximize these opportunities,” Brown said. “There is huge potential, both to reach Korean customers with Oregon products, and to attract Korean investment, trade, and tourism in Oregon. And, with direct flights to Incheon from Portland International Airport intended to resume in 2023, I look forward to continuing to expand trade with Korea in the coming months.”
South Korea is Oregon’s fourth largest market for export products. Oregon has seen the seventh fastest export growth in the United States over the past five years, and was one of only six states to see positive export growth during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Brown's release.
While in South Korea, Brown met with U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg, as well as with Deputy Prime Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Trade Minister Ahn Dukgeun. She also participated in a foreign investment roundtable with representatives from leading Korean companies, including Samsung; as well as semiconductor companies (Seoul Semiconductor, Jusung Engineering, KoMiCo Ltd., Exicon Co., Ltd.); industrial companies (PPI Pipe, Korea Non-Ferrous Metals Co., Ltd.); global logistics companies (LX Pantos, DongKwang Corporation); and outdoor apparel companies (Youngone Corporation).
The Governor and trade delegation members also met with Coupang–an e-commerce company that specializes in the rapid distribution of products to customers in Korea, including Oregon blueberries––and discussed the potential to expand the company’s distribution of Oregon products.
Representatives from Business Oregon and the Oregon Department of Agriculture, along with Brown, met with top executives from Shinsegae, the company that owns the New Seasons Market grocery chain, to discuss opportunities to expand their investments Oregon.
The Governor and representatives from the Port of Portland met with President Yoo of SM Line. In 2019, following the Governor’s trade mission to South Korea that year, SM Line announced the return of weekly container service to Portland, a partnership particularly vital to Oregon’s agricultural industry.
Brown and representatives from the University of Oregon also met with President Chung of Korea University to discuss ongoing educational partnerships between the two universities and their students. And, she participated in a media availability with Travel Oregon CEO Todd Davidson with Korean media to discuss tourism opportunities in Oregon.
In the coming days, the delegation will continue with meetings in Tokyo and Toyama, Japan.
It's unclear at this time just how Lincoln City and Lincoln County businesses might benefit …
