Georgia Pacific Toledo

All personnel at the GP plant are accounted for and there were no injuries to GP employees, the public or firefighters.

Fire at the Georgia Pacific Mill in Toledo has been extinguished following a multiple agency response.

Fire units from The Toledo Fire Department (TFD) and Emergency Response Team (ERT) from Georgia-Pacific responded Monday morning, Sept. 11, for a reported fire in dryer section of the paper building at the Georgia-Pacific (GP) container board mill.

