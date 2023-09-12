Fire at the Georgia Pacific Mill in Toledo has been extinguished following a multiple agency response.
Fire units from The Toledo Fire Department (TFD) and Emergency Response Team (ERT) from Georgia-Pacific responded Monday morning, Sept. 11, for a reported fire in dryer section of the paper building at the Georgia-Pacific (GP) container board mill.
As the crews arrived they found smoke and fire showing from the roof vent of the building containing a wood chip dryer unit. The mill’s fire suppression system worked as designed, according to fire officials.
Toledo Fire Department requested mutual aid assistance from surrounding fire agencies. Firefighters located the seat of the fire and were successful in extinguishing the blaze. There was no danger involving hazardous materials and no danger to the public, the officials said in a statement.
All personnel at the GP plant are accounted for and there were no injuries to GP employees, the public or firefighters. Units remained on scene to ensure no rekindles occur.
Georgia Pacific ERT & Toledo Fire Department were assisted by Newport Fire Department, Siltez Valley Fire, Depoe Bay Fire, North Lincoln Fire, Seal Rock Fire, Central Coast Fire, and Pacific West Ambulance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.