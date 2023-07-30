Benefits

While the paid benefits are new as of September 3, 2023, the situations they cover have long existed in the workforce.

 Courtesy

Paid Leave Oregon will provide paid leave time for parents bonding with new children, serious health conditions experienced by workers or their families, or those needing safe leave, according to the latest update released by the Oregon Employment Department.

While the paid benefits are new as of September 3, 2023, the situations they cover have long existed in the workforce.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you have an evacuation plan in case of a wildfire or other emergency?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.