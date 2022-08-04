Bayfront Pump Station Update
Courtesy City of Newport

This is an update to a press release dated July 16, 2022 regarding the ruptured force main at the Bayfront Pump Station.

On July 15, 2022 at 1:13 pm, the pumped force main at the Bayfront Lift Station located at 198 SE Bay Boulevard ruptured and sent raw sewage into Yaquina Bay. The spill ceased at 4:37 pm on July 16, 2022 when city personnel and contractors completed repairs. An initial spill estimate of 340,000 gallons was reported.

