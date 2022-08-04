This is an update to a press release dated July 16, 2022 regarding the ruptured force main at the Bayfront Pump Station.
On July 15, 2022 at 1:13 pm, the pumped force main at the Bayfront Lift Station located at 198 SE Bay Boulevard ruptured and sent raw sewage into Yaquina Bay. The spill ceased at 4:37 pm on July 16, 2022 when city personnel and contractors completed repairs. An initial spill estimate of 340,000 gallons was reported.
The revised spill quantity, based on actual measurements is 94,100 gallons. The July 16, 2022 press release advised that contact with water along the Bayfront and the Southern Yaquina Bay shoreline in South Beach should be avoided until sampling and testing showed that the water is safe.
As of 2:54 p.m. August 3, 2022, the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has advised that based on the most recent sampling results showing the water is safe, the city can remove the advisory and lift the hazard warning for Yaquina Bay.
For questions, please contact Erik Glover, Assistant City Manager at 541-574-0613.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.