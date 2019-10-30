The victim is identified as 34-year-old Newport resident Alexandra Prezioso.
Prezioso was reported as missing on October 27, 2019 by a family member. Officers responded to the original complaint and learned that a family member arrived at home to find her home had been ransacked.
While officers were on scene Prezioso was located deceased in the residence. Prezioso’s death was originally ruled as suspicious. An autopsy conducted today confirmed that Prezioso died as a result of homicidal violence.
A person of interest has been identified in Prezioso’s death, however no arrests have been made at this time.
Prezioso’s death continues to be under investigation by the Lincoln County Major Crime Team. Investigators confirmed there is not a threat to the community.
Original Report:
On Oct. 27, at 6:37 p.m., Newport Officers responded to a reported burglary and missing person report at a residence in the 500 block of W. Olive St. in Newport.
The investigation led to the discovery of a deceased a 34-year-old Newport woman. The death was identified as suspicious.
Newport Officers secured the scene and notified the Lincoln County Major Crime Team, which is comprised of investigators from Lincoln County Law Enforcement Agencies. Investigators identified there is not an ongoing threat to the community.
The identity of the deceased subject in being withheld at this time. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is released at this time.
