The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the homicide investigation that began on the morning of December 6, 2020 involving victim, Mark Campbell.
The crime scene has been processed by the Oregon State Police - Crime Scene unit. Evidence collected at the scene has been referred to the Oregon State Police Crime Lab for analysis. No arrests have been made in connection to the homicide at this time.
The Sheriff’s Office is actively being assisted by members of the Oregon State Police, Lincoln City Police Department, Newport Police Department, Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office and the State Medical Examiner’s Office.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic death of Mr. Campbell,” Lincoln County Sheriff Curtis Landers said. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the Campbell family as well as our entire Waldport community.
”Mr. Campbell was a business owner, city councilman and a friend to many. Our investigators will continue working diligently to ensure every step is taken to bring the person(s) responsible for this horrific act to justice.”
The Sheriff’s Office has been reviewing and following up with leads provided by the public. Investigators have received overwhelming support from the community with information and potential leads to the case.
Anybody with information related to this investigation is asked to call Detective Abby Dorsey at 541-265-0683. Investigators are also asking residents with surveillance video systems in the area of Range and Crestline Drive to contact investigators at this same number.
