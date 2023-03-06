Update posted at 9:30 a.m. March 6

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, at approximately 5 p.m. the Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area to assist with the rescue of a male who was swept out into the ocean after falling from a rocky bluff.

Search Scene

The mission is near the Cape Kiwanda area of Pacific City.
