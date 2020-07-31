UPDATED: Thanks to the public's assistance, the deceased female has been positively identified as Annette Fagan (58) of Portland, Oregon.
On Thursday, July 30, 2020, at approximately 1:02 A.M., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a deceased adult white female found on the beach between Devil's Punchbowl and Otter Rock.
The deceased female is believed to have washed up after an undetermined amount of time in the Pacific Ocean. The deceased female has yet to be identified and the investigation is ongoing.
OSP is seeking the public’s assistance with help identifying this person. The deceased white adult female has blonde mid-length hair, blue eyes and believed to be between 40 and 50 years of age.
She was wearing black yoga-style pants with the logo “Wilson Lacrosse” on the hip, a white t-shirt with “Skyhawks Sports Academy” logo, and gray with orange sole Nike shoes.
Anyone with information on who this might be, or this case is urged to contact the Oregon State Police. Call OSP dispatch by dialing *OSP or *677 from a mobile phone or 800-442-0776 reference case #SP20213257.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.