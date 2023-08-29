Park Site

The event takes place at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29 at the new park site, a 6.71-acre site located in the Taft District, between SE 50th and 51st Street, at the former Taft Elementary School site.

 Courtesy

Update posted at 7 p.m. Aug. 29

The new community park design has been revealed during the Party in the Park celebration in Taft.

Download PDF Community Park Design
2
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

What is your favorite spot in Lincoln City?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.