Advisory Lifted

For more information, visit the Oregon Beach Monitoring Program website at http://www.healthoregon.org/beach or call 971-673-0440, or call OHA toll-free information line at 877-290-6767.

 Courtesy

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) has lifted a public health advisory for contact with ocean water at Seal Rock Beach in Lincoln County.

The health authority issued the advisory August 1, after water samples showed higher-than-normal levels of fecal bacteria in ocean waters.

