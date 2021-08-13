In her update to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners at its regular meeting August 2, Interim Public Health Director Florence Pourtal indicated COVID-19 cases are trending up at a rapid pace, and the Delta variant — more transmissible and more severe — is picking up and taking over against other variants.
Cases more than doubled from May to July and cases more than doubled from the first two weeks of July to the last two weeks, Pourtal told Board Chair Hunt and Commissioner Claire Hall. Commissioner Kaety Jacobson was excused.
Following the meeting, 17 new cases were reported in the county for August 2, 11 for August 3 and 19 for August 4 leading up to press time.
As of Thursday, August 5, hospitalizations due to COVID-19 across Oregon rose to COVID-19 rose to 422, 133 of those in intensive care unit beds.
“The upward curve is getting pretty steep,” Pourtal said.
With the Delta variant three times more transmissible than seen in the past, Pourtal compared its ease of transmission to the chicken pox.
Early in the pandemic, if somebody got the virus they were able to transmit it to two or 2.5 people. With the new variant, one people can infect eight, and each of those can infect eight more.
“It can go pretty fast,” Pourtal said.
“We knew the vaccine was really, really good at protecting us against severe disease, hospitalization and death, but some virus can get through some people. We didn’t know until last week that vaccinated people who get infected with COVID can also transmit the virus at the same level an unvaccinated person can,” Pourtal added. “The person doesn’t have to be symptomatic to be able to pass that virus along to others.”
The severity of the disease seems to increase also.
Pourtal cited data from two studies, one out of the United Kingdom, one out of Israel. Both countries had vaccines in place. In the United Kingdom, the mask mandate was maintained. In Isreal, it was not.
The vaccines in both contexts maintained their efficacy against severe diseases, which is very good news, Pourtal said. When the mask was kept on while being vaccinated, the rate of infection was reduced.
Which is why, she continued, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Oregon Health Authority came back with new guidance recommending universal masking in indoor public settings.
We know vaccinated people can transmit, and if we’re not wearing a mask, the virus spreads more easily, Pourtal said.
Pourtal stated unequivocally, “Getting the vaccine is the best prevention method against severe illness due to COVID, hospitalization and death.”
Pourtal acknowledged the difficulty and frustration of going backwards after doing everything right, following all the guidelines. And, though we’ve been dealing with the virus for over a year, it is a novel virus — very good at adapting. It could possibly mutate again, in a worst case scenario becoming resistant to the vaccines we have.
“Now is the opportunity to get as many people as possible vaccinated. If you can’t get vaccinated, please wear a mask,” Pourtal said.
“I would say better to prevent than to be sorry. We have tools available to us we didn’t have a year ago. We have three vaccines. There are places in the world that don’t have access to vaccines. We know that wearing masks is a very protective measure,” she added.
“Get a vaccination. Wear a mask. Wash your hands and keep social distance,” summarized Hunt. “The more we do to limit the spread of the virus the better things will be as we continue to deal with it, and the sooner we’ll get to a situation where the pandemic is no longer a factor in our lives.”
In line with the state-instituted mask mandates in public spaces, the board took action passing an ordinance require masks in all county indoor public spaces effective August 4 until further notice.
Hunt indicated the board would continue to meet virtually Mondays at 3 p.m. until a date to be determined in the future, not moving to in-person meetings on Wednesday, August 18 as previously indicated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.