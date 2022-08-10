Vacation Rental Decision

A Lincoln County legal advisor said the county is analyzing its next steps following the LUBA decision.

The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) has issued a decision in response to the VIA Coalition challenge to Ballot Measure 21-203.

The measure proposed to ban vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County over the next five years.

