The Oregon Land Use Board of Appeals (LUBA) has issued a decision in response to the VIA Coalition challenge to Ballot Measure 21-203.
The measure proposed to ban vacation rentals in unincorporated Lincoln County over the next five years.
LUBA has invalidated the measure in its entirety on the basis that the measure is in violation of state law that governs counties. See the decision here.
The impact of the decision overturning 21-203 means, short-term rentals are currently governed by Lincoln County's Ordinance #523 which is still being litigated in circuit court, according to a statement from the VIA Coalition. The coalition also issued the following response to the LUBA decision.
"LUBA's decision is a win for all Oregonians, who want Oregon’s beaches to remain accessible for all Oregon families, not just those with the means to own a second home. VIA Oregon is a grassroots coalition of owners and residents who are committed to protecting the tradition of families staying in private homes when they visit the Oregon Coast.
"Vacation rentals provide valuable jobs to local residents and infuse $3 million per year in lodging taxes into the County’s budget. Lincoln County knew that this measure was likely to be illegal, but was put in the unenviable position of defending a bad idea that became law by ballot measure.
"VIA Oregon hopes that this decision will lead to common-sense regulation. We hope the decision will clear the way for the County to accept our help instead of continuing to waste taxpayer money on the bad idea of banning vacation rentals. Because vacation rentals will be allowed to continue, the County should be able to fund services vital to tourism from the lodging taxes we contribute, such as additional Sheriff Deputies and building affordable workforce housing. This decision benefits the community by rejecting the ballot measure’s misguided plan to require million-dollar homes to sit empty. Beach homes are a limited resource and sharing them benefits the public interest."
Lincoln County and the intervenors, Monica Kirk and Michelle Riley from 15 Neighborhoods have 21 days to file an appeal.
The News Guard reached out to Lincoln County officials for a response to the LUBA decision and received the following statement from Lincoln County Assistant Counsel Jerry Herbage.
“The county is still analyzing the decision and we are evaluating our next steps,” Herbage said.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
