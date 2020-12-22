Oregon recently exceeded 100,000 cases of COVID-19 and recorded over 1,300 virus related deaths. Despite the consistent increase, Governor Kate Brown and the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) remain optimistic the coronavirus spread is slowing.
During a Dec. 22 press conference, Gov. Brown was joined by OHA Director Pat Allen to update Oregonians on COVID-19 vaccine distribution, financial relief and more.
“It’s really, really tough to be heading into a time where traditional celebrations are once again hindered by the virus,” Gov. Brown said. “Every single family that has lost a loved one to this virus and every Oregonian that has suffered emotionally, financially or physically from COVID-19, I want you to know that you are in my thoughts.”
Gov. Brown said there is light at the end of the tunnel however, and nearly 4,500 healthcare workers in Oregon have received the COVID-19 vaccine so far. Oregon received the full 35,100 doses of the Pfizer vaccine allocated by the federal government and distributed doses to 16 hospitals across the state last week.
“I’m grateful for the healthcare workers who have been heroes throughout this pandemic,” Allen said. “It’s fitting, truly, that they are the ones among the first to be vaccinated who will light the path for all of us to follow out of this dark terrible forest that is the coronavirus pandemic.”
In addition to the Pfizer vaccine, Allen said the Western States Scientific Safety Review Workgroup now recommends the Moderna vaccine after confirming it as safe and effective. An issue with distributing the Pfizer vaccine is the need to store in freezing temperatures. But according to OHA, the Moderna vaccine does not need to be stored at those temperatures. Allen feels this gives the state an advantage to easier distribution, especially to more rural areas.
Over 12,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Oregon this week and the state is expecting an additional 25,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. Later in the week, Allen said over 72,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are due to arrive in Oregon.
By the end of the month, OHA expects to have received over 92,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and 97,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine. However, Allen said these allocations are often ever-changing due to supply and demand across the United States.
“That means we have to be prepared for months of limited supplies and the need to prioritize who gets the vaccine and when,” Allen said.
Oregon has also begun administering the vaccine to residents and staff of long-term care facilities. OHA reported that 10,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been distributed so far statewide as Gov. Brown noted the care facilities have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic.
“It feels really good to be able to start these vaccinations with the hope that these folks can reunite with their families once again and feel safe from the virus soon,” Gov. Brown said.
Gov. Brown also noted that daily case counts have tapered off a bit lately. The state is attributing some the decrease to the two-week freeze and additional safety restrictions that Gov. Brown said ‘blunted the virus surge.’
“Thanks to the decisions you, and the majority of Oregonians continue to make, we are slowing the spread of this disease,” Gov. Brown said. “While our case counts are still up, we are avoiding many worse case scenarios. This is proof that we determine how the next few months play out while we work to swiftly distribute the COVID vaccine far and wide across the state.”
Both Gov. Brown and Allen encouraged Oregonians to continue following safety guidelines and to rethink their Christmas and New Years plans.
“Don’t let the memories of this holiday turn into painful regrets because of a careless gathering that led to a tragic outbreak,” Allen said. “We can enjoy each other's company without being in each other's presence. We can celebrate the season together in different locations. We can show we care about one another be keeping each other safe and healthy.”
Financial Relief
Oregon held a special session this week to address several financial needs that have been caused by the pandemic. The state passed legislature for a $800 million package that will provide relief for tenets and landlords, keep roofs over people’s heads by extending the eviction moratorium and provide support for restaurants and bars. Gov. Brown said they also passed a wildfire relief package.
“I called for a special session because it is absolutely critical we get the help to Oregonians who have made the necessary sacrifices to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Gov. Brown said.
Gov. Brown also acknowledged the $900 billion pandemic relief package that passed through the United States Congress this week that includes direct stimulus payments to Americans. The bill includes $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with payments phased out for higher incomes. An additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child, similar to the last round of relief payments in the spring of 2020. There is also a $300 per week jobless benefit that will be distributed to individuals on unemployment, which will last until March 2021.
“(Both packages) will help carry us through the coming months as we continue to gain traction with our vaccine campaign,” Gov. Brown said.
The next steps on that vaccine campaign includes widening distribution of the vaccine to people over 75 and essential workers. Gov. Brown noted on Tuesday that educators and various school staff members will be at the top of the list in Oregon’s next round of vaccines.
“Our kids need to know they are number one, and we are doing everything we can to get them back in our classrooms,’ Gov. Brown said. “This pandemic has shown us the hard truth that in person instruction is so much more than what we take for its face value. School is where our kids connect with their community, it’s where many kids get meals and much needed support from caring adults.”
