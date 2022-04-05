Vance Day, candidate for position 3 on the Oregon Court of Appeals, a statewide, non-partisan position to be decided on the May 17 ballot, met with local church and community leaders Monday, March 21, at Agape Fellowship Church in Lincoln City.
Led by Pastor Bob Harrison, Agape Fellowship Church has been serving the community—and reaching the world—for over 29 years.
Pastor Harrison had this to say about their work in the community: “The call on Agape Fellowship is to touch the weary and set the captives free. Our heart is to help people when they feel they have no hope, to build and to raise them up, and help them to reach their God-given destinies.”
Vance Day, when asked why it was so important to him to visit all of Oregon’s 36 counties, said: “First and foremost, it allows me to listen. The position I’m running for, Oregon Court of Appeals Position 3, is a statewide position, and I care about the opinions of every Oregonian in every county. Only by listening to each other can we make Oregon great again. As my mentor, the late judge Buck Compton of Band of Brothers fame, wisely observed, ‘The Courts of Appeal issues written opinions, which are published in law books and serve as precedents in future cases. Because the Supreme Court only takes a limited number of cases, the Courts of Appeal has the last word in 90% of all cases.’ That makes the position I’m running for vitally important and why all Oregonians must be heard by those who aspire to serve them in elected office.”
ABOUT VANCE DAY FOR JUDGE
Vance Day is a candidate for position 3 on the Oregon Court of Appeals, a statewide, nonpartisan position. The election will be held May 17.
Day is a sixth-generation descendant of Oregon Trail pioneers, born and raised in the Willamette Valley. He graduated magna cum laude from Warner Pacific University and earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Willamette University College of Law in 1991. An accomplished trial lawyer, he has tried over 300 bench and jury trials. In addition, Day served the State of Oregon for nearly four years as the chairman of the Oregon Republican Party.
In 2011, Day was appointed to serve as a circuit court judge and was elected to a full six-year term in Nov. 2012. In 2012, Judge Day started a veteran’s treatment court in Salem to target the root causes of veterans’ criminal behavior, such as homelessness, mental illness and substance abuse, by bringing together the prosecutor, the defense attorney, the judge, other veterans, treatment providers, mentors, and support teams to work together to help veterans make a fresh start. While Day was running the program, there was a zero-recidivism rate.
Upon completion of his term as a circuit court judge, Vance Day was recruited by the board of the Christian men’s ministry Promise Keepers to help rebuild the organization, eventually serving as president of the organization. Under his leadership, the organization was revitalized and now ministers to hundreds of thousands of men globally.
Most recently, Day travels the length and breadth of Oregon on behalf of the James Madison Center for Free Speech, meeting with various organizations, churches, and community groups to discuss our constitutional liberties and how we can responsibly respond to government overreach.
· For more information his campaign, visit TeamVanceDay.org
· To get involved in Vance Day’s campaign, email: IAmIn@TeamVanceDay.org
· To invite Vance Day to speak, contact Events@TeamVanceDay.org
