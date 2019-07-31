There is a reported vehicle accident near 503 N Northbank in Otis just west of the fish hatchery.
Reports indicated a man drove off the road and collided with a power pole, causing lines to drape over the road. The driver does not appear to have sustained any critical injuries and is currently speaking with Lincoln County Sheriff's at the scene.
The road has been temporarily closed as Pacific Power is en route to assist in cleanup duties. Northbank road travelers are being detoured East in order to get into Lincoln City.
Follow thenewsguard.com for further updates.
