An apparent accidental foot movement sent a vehicle into a local business.
Investigators at the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) report the vehicle crashed into a building Thursday afternoon, July 20, at 1520 NE Highway 101.
There was moderate damage to both the building and the vehicle. No injuries to anyone and there was on one in the building at the time of the incident, according to LCPD Lt. Jeffrey Winn.
"The cause of the crash was driver’s error, as the drivers foot slipped off the break and onto the gas surprising the driver and causing him to swerve into the building," Winn told The News Guard.
Crash history
Such incidents have happened before along Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
On May 1, one person was hospitalized and busy Highway 101 in Lincoln City closed briefly following a vehicle crash into a building in the 1100 block of NE Highway 101.
As the first responders arrived they found a power pole had been struck and broken apart leaving part of the pole and wires down across the highway.
The involved vehicle, a white Toyota SUV, was located on the sidewalk up against the Tie Dye Pizzeria building.
Personnel from NLFR and Pacific West Ambulance immediately began treating the driver, who was subsequently transported to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for further medical evaluation and treatment.
No citations were issued as a result of that crash.
