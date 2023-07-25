An apparent accidental foot movement sent a vehicle into a local business.

Vehicle into Building

The vehicle had been removed shortly after the incident. The damage was to the front of the building along Highway 101in Lincoln City.

Investigators at the Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) report the vehicle crashed into a building Thursday afternoon, July 20, at 1520 NE Highway 101.

