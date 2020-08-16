On August 13, 2020 at approximately 2014 hours, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputy Derick Smith was parked on the USFS 1726 Rd at the intersection with N Bear Creek in Otis. Deputy Smith heard what sounded like an ATV driving nearby. Deputy Smith located a male operating an ATV southbound on North Bear Creek Rd. The male operator of the ATV was not wearing a helmet and was driving in the oncoming lane. Deputy Smith attempted to conduct a traffic stop with the ATV by activating his emergency lights and siren, but the ATV operator failed to yield. Deputy Smith pursued the ATV through several local streets until it turned onto a narrow dirt path, forcing Deputy Smith to terminate the pursuit for safety reasons.
With the help of members of the community, deputies were soon able to locate the suspect inside a residence nearby. As a result of the investigation, Michael Young Jr. was arrested for Fleeing or Attempt to Elude a Police Officer – Vehicle, Driving While Suspended: Misdemeanor, Criminal Trespass in the Second Degree, and Reckless Driving. Young’s bail was set at $95,000.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s office would like to thank the Lincoln City Police Department for assisting deputies.
