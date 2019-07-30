On July 29, at approximately 11:15 a.m. the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office along with Siletz Valley Fire and medics with Pacific West Ambulance responded to Mooshine Park, 3870 Moonshine Park Road in Logsden, on a report of a truck pulling a camp trailer that struck a young child.
The initial report indicated the child had sustained injuries. (This location is public campground operated by the Lincoln County Parks).
During First Responders efforts, Life Flight was requested due to the unknown injuries and the remote location.
The investigation revealed a 2-year-old female was playing with friends at designated campsite when she quickly ‘darted’ into the access road at the same time a truck pulling a travel trailer passed the campsite. The truck was driven by Richard Jans, 65, of Philomath, at speeds near or below five miles per hour.
Jans stated he did not see the child. It was reported by several witnesses that the child ran into the side of the truck and went under the front right tire. Jans heard the witnesses yelling and stopped the truck before the back tire ran over the child.
The child was flown to Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, and was reported to be in stable condition with injuries to her leg. The injuries are not considered life threatening at this time.
Jans fully cooperated with the investigation and no criminal charges are being sought.
