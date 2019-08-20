On August 19, at approximately 11:57 a.m. Lincoln County Sheriff Office deputies were dispatched to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash, reported to have occurred in the 300 block of W Buford Avenue, Siletz.
Dispatch advised the driver was cooperative and remaining on scene, awaiting contact from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Medical responded to the location and transported the struck juvenile pedestrian to Corvallis Hospital. The juvenile pedestrian suffered minor injuries from the crash and after brief medical treatment returned home.
The investigation revealed that the offending vehicle operated by Ronald Hervey, 68, of Siletz, drifted across the centerline and struck the pedestrian closest to the center of the roadway. The struck pedestrian vaulted over the driver fender of the vehicle and landed on the grassy shoulder of the roadway causing minor injuries and minor damage to the vehicle.
Investigation determined the cause of the crash was a result of the driver looking away from the roadway momentarily and drifting over the centerline. No impairment was suspected.
While there is no criminal charges pending there will be a violation charge of careless driving pursued.
