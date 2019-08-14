Due to a recent staff shortage, the Lincoln County Veterans Services Office (VSO) is forced to suspend all outreach days conducted at the Lincoln City Worksource Office until further notice.
Veterans may still get in touch with Veterans Services at the Newport Office by calling 541-265-0570.
We apologize for this inconvenience but can assure the community that the VSO staff are working diligently to fill the shortage in order to re-assume the invaluable expansion of services as quickly as possible.
Thank you for your patience.
Lincoln County Veterans Resource Center- Newport
1231 SE Bay Blvd, STE A
Newport OR 97365
(Across from OSU Extension Service above the Airgas store)
Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
541-265-0570
Fax: 541-265-0575
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.