Despite the chilly winter weather, the first public art installation planned at the Lincoln City Culture Center has received a warm welcome.

A special dedication and ribbon cutting ceremony was conducted Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Cultural Center for Poppy, described as an interactive 24-foot tall steel and fused glass “beast.”

Poppy Ribbon Cutting

City leaders, community members and art creator Pete Beeman gathered on the lawn of the Lincoln City Culture Center for the ribbon cutting dedication of Poppy.
