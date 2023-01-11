The artwork is a true collaboration between Portland artists, Lincoln City artists and young students, according to a release from Explore Lincoln City, the city's tourism department.
Pete Beeman, a renowned Portland artist and Pobby's creator, said Poppy it an abstract piece drawing inspiration from the Oregon Coast like crabs, octopus and plants.
Beeman said he named Poppy after his mother, who passed away this fall. The leaf shapes at the top are fused glass created by Lincoln City glass artist Kelly Howard and Portland artist Kerstin Hilton. The colors reflect the Oregon Coast as the blues represent the ocean.
Young local art students ages 6-10 years old created a book that tells the story of how Poppy came to be. You can find the book at the Lincoln City Arts Center.
Poppy is the first public art installation for the planned Lincoln City Cultural Plaza Project, which is redeveloping the 2.5 acres around the historic Delake School, now the Lincoln City Cultural Center.
Future site improvements will raise the base to the same elevation as the sculpture's four "feet," and future visitors will be able to reach and move the center circle, bringing the sculpture to life, according to the release
The Plaza project is designed to provide parking, public areas for local markets, concerts and art classes. Work on the project is expected to begin this spring.
