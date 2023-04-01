SAIF is featuring two coastal organizations in the new web video series, Oregon Odd Jobs.
At Lincoln City Glass Center, owner and founder Kelly Howard showed host Corey Jenkins, SAIF’s creative services supervisor, how to blow one of their famous glass floats while staying safe on the job.
In Newport, Oregon Coast Aquarium mammologist Megan Pros, environmental health and safety manager Patricia Howe, and aquarist Abby Henderson walked Corey through the care and feeding of the aquarium’s many animals.
SAIF is taking a look at uniquely Oregon jobs across the state, and how they’re done safely. More information is below, and interviews are available by request.
SAIF visited workplaces across the state to create a new YouTube series, Oregon Odd Jobs. The series showcases uniquely Oregon jobs and how they’re done safely.
“While safety is everyone's responsibility, we all go about it differently depending on the job we do,” says SAIF safety consultant Dawn Jacobs. “Oregon Odd Jobs highlights the weird and wonderful while giving us a look at how Oregonians stay safe.”
Among other things, the videos teach how these businesses find safety success as they combat complacency, stay alert to surrounding hazards, keep up with safety innovations, and put safety redundancies in place.
The first three episodes feature Homestead Log Homes in Central Point, Oregon Potato Company in Boardman, and Oaks Park Amusement Park in Portland. Host Corey Jenkins, SAIF’s creative services supervisor, tries his hand at building log homes, grinding potatoes, and inspecting roller coasters.
SAIF will publish new episodes every two weeks. Future episodes include wrangling llamas, blowing glass, and feeding sharks.
SAIF is a not-for-profit workers’ compensation insurance company and the leading workers’ compensation insurance carrier in Oregon. Since 1914, we’ve been taking care of injured workers and helping people get back to work.
For more information, visit the About SAIF page on saif.com.
