VIP Hospitality Group, LLC (“VIP”) is currently undergoing a multi-million dollar renovation and repositioning of the Nordic Oceanfront Inn in Lincoln City and renaming it the Surfland Hotel. The property is scheduled to open its doors by late March 2022.
The stylish 53-room hotel will boast panoramic Pacific Ocean views from every room and guests will have direct access to the beach.
Additionally, the hotel will feature bright and modern guest rooms with new furnishings, an indoor pool, spa and sauna. The
main gathering point will be the hotel’s revamped courtyard, featuring fire pits, a beverage bar, BBQs, bocce ball court and a pet lawn.
“We found it important to incorporate a historic piece of the city as we look forward to the future. The name ‘Surfland’ is our salute to what many wanted our town to be called before Lincoln City was officially chosen in 1964,” Stephen Davis, regional director at
VIP, said. “Our surf-inspired oasis honors the past while ushering our long-loved location into a new era. Our stylish, modern vibe welcomes guests who are young-at-heart and ready for a coastal adventure.”
The Surfland Hotel is located at 2133 NW Inlet Ave in Lincoln City.
For more information, call 541-994-8145 or visit www.surflandhotel.com
About VIP Hospitality Group
VIP Hospitality Group is a hospitality-focused management and real estate development company. VIP has mainly targeted upscale, independent boutique hotels throughout the Pacific Northwest.
As part of its portfolio, VIP manages the Coho Oceanfront Lodge and the Inn at Wecoma, both in Lincoln City, and the Inn at Nye Beach and the Ocean House, both in Newport. Additionally, VIP manages the Majestic Inn and Spa in Anacortes, Wash., the Saratoga Inn in Langley, Wash., along with the EVEN Hotel in Eugene.
