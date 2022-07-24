DCBS logo FNL

Oregonians can see and comment on the state’s preliminary rate decisions for 2023 individual and small employer health insurance plans. The Division of Financial Regulation has released the preliminary rate decisions and virtual public hearing schedule.

The preliminary decisions will go through continued review and discussion during a series of virtual public hearings July 27-28. At the hearings, each insurance company will provide a brief presentation about its rate requests, answer questions from the division, and hear public comment from Oregonians.

