Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Newport will hold a virtual quilt sale Nov. 18 through Dec. 2. Proceeds from the sale will help enhance services for patients in the hospice program, which serves all of Lincoln County and parts of southern Tillamook County.
“Local and regional quilters very generously donated a colorful array of handmade quilts and wall hangings to help raise funds for our organization,” said Melissa Maxon, volunteer services coordinator for Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital and Samaritan Evergreen Hospice.
The quilts, created by advanced and intermediate quilters, come in various sizes, styles, colors, textures and prices.
The sale will raise money to help Evergreen Hospice staff provide services for patients at the end of life. Such services may include music therapy and massage to soothe patients, and gas vouchers, phone bill assistance and travel vouchers for family members of patients.
“If you already have plenty of quilts at home but would like to support this fundraiser, you can purchase a quilt and donate it to a family at Samaritan House. This way, your dollars do double duty and magnify the positive impact in our community,” Maxon said.
The mission of Samaritan House, a Lincoln County nonprofit agency not affiliated with Samaritan Health Services, is to shelter, educate and guide families toward independent living.
To participate in the virtual quilt sale, visit samhealth.org/HospiceQuilts to view the quilts. Then, contact Maxon at 541-574-2537 or maxonm@samhealth.org to complete your purchase and arrange for pickup.
