Visitor Spending Sets Recond

Visitor spending at $1.46 billion in Northwest Oregon in 2021 was the largest since data has been collected.

Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

Visitor spending rose to $1.46 billion in Northwest Oregon in 2021.

This was an increase of 46.4% after adjusting for inflation from 2020. Visitor spending collapsed by 42% in 2020 when the pandemic recession struck and businesses were curtailed in March of that year.

Destination Counties
Employment in Leisure and Hospitality
0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.