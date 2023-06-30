SOLVE is calling on all volunteers to help clean up Oregon's beaches the day after Independence Day.
Each year, on the 4th of July, thousands of Oregonians head to the beach, riverbanks, and parks to celebrate. After the celebrations are over, trash, harmful firework debris, and other litter are left behind.
If you can join the clean up, here are the locations:
SOLVE was founded in 1969 with a focus on cleaning Oregon’s beautiful beaches. Nearly 55 years later we are continuing this tradition and we need your help. We are looking create new beach cleanup events and looking for leaders to host them for our annual Beach and River Cleanup series.
Every year, SOLVE hosts nearly 100 Beach & Riverside Cleanups in September. This year the events will be running from September 9 through September 17th, with the main events occurring Saturday, September 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.