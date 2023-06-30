Cleaning Up
Courtesy

SOLVE is calling on all volunteers to help clean up Oregon's beaches the day after Independence Day. 

Each year, on the 4th of July, thousands of Oregonians head to the beach, riverbanks, and parks to celebrate. After the celebrations are over, trash, harmful firework debris, and other litter are left behind.

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.