The average wage in Northwest Oregon is lower than the statewide average, but much of the difference is due to the prevalence of lower-wage occupations in the area – the most common occupation in the region is fast food and counter workers followed by retail salespersons.

Key Indicator

A key indicator of Northwest Oregon's wages are lower-wage occupations.

When comparing wages for the same occupations, Northwest Oregon is closer to statewide levels than the average difference would suggest, and some local occupations even pay more than is typical for the state.

Employment and Wages
Occupational Group
0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.