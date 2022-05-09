A renewed lease has been signed by the City of Waldport and the Central Oregon Coast Fire and Rescue District for the fire hall located on Alsea Hwy in the heart of Waldport. A portion of that lease sets an agreed upon potential purchase price based on a recent appraisal done by the city. The appraisal, which will be discussed by the Waldport City Council on May 12, details the building’s value at $1,320,000.
Recognizing that the valuation of the building puts a potential financial burden on the fire district, in a meeting with the fire district board chair Buster Pankey, Waldport city manager Dann Cutter proposed to jointly seek funding from the state to cover fire flow needs in the city, estimated at roughly $3.8 million. If granted, these funds would relieve the city of its fire infrastructure costs, allowing the city to transfer the building directly to the district at no cost, as those requirements had been previously a barrier.
“While speaking only for myself, I think this joint effort to meet both objectives related to fire service is a great way to maximize the outcome for both the city and the district. If the district chooses to relocate the fire hall, we would then have a valuable asset to sell; if not, we would have full control over our future in this building,” said Buster Pankey. “And it’s hard to fight a fire if you can’t get enough water, so the city’s need is just as critical to our operations. It’s a win-win and a compelling request in a competitive environment.”
The proposal would be forwarded to the legislature with the specific needs identified in the Waldport Water Master Plan, developed in 2020 by the city’s contracted engineering team. It identifies just over $3.8 million in specific water pipe replacement due to increased needs for fire flow.
“After the disaster in Otis, and recent record drought years, these infrastructure improvements are no longer simply wish lists, but necessities,” said Cutter. “However, by combining the request for water pipe funding with a secondary outcome enabling the fire district to acquire the building, we accomplish two major goals with one request.”
Both the Waldport council and the COCFRD boards will need to approve of the strategy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.