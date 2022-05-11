Waldport Middle and High School Principal Amy Skirvin received notice on April 29 that the Waldport High School’s CTE Program in Natural Resources will be one of two programs in the state who will receive the honor of being named the Program of the Year by the Future Natural Resource Leaders.
Named the 2021 Oregon Middle School Principal of the Year by the Coalition of School Administrators, Amy Skirvin said, “The Forestry Program provides many different learning avenues for students: academic, soft, and physical skills. I was pleased to see students who have been in the program for three years have success and students who just joined the program this school year. It’s always exciting to be a State Champion! Earning the team title three years in a row shows a lot of grit and character with our students and instructor.”
Waldport High School had 38 students participate in the Oregon FNRL (Future Natural Resource Leaders) State Convention, held on April 29-30 at Hopkins Demonstration Forest in Oregon City. Out of the 38 students, 22 placed. Waldport placed first in 11 of the 22 events and had at least one Waldport student represented in the top five in each category.
Kenny Heasley was state champion in Map Reading, Gabe Catalfamo was state champion in Written Expression, Zak Holsey was state champion in Demonstration Speech, Pole Climb, and Choker Set he was also named Overall Logger and FNRL Professional. Trae Vandehey was state champion in Log Scaling, Compass & Pacing, and Crosscut Sawing with his partner Levi Fruechte. Kaden Simmons was state champion in Tree Identification. Carter Rodgers was state champion in Axe Throw. Eli Spangrud was state champion in Cable Splicing with his partner Levi Fruechte.
There were 13 schools represented at the state convention. Waldport High School came in first place, overall scoring 296 points. Sweet Home High School was second, earning 157 points and third place was Philomath High School with 54 points.
The Oregon FNRL (Future Natural Resource Leaders) is a Career Technical Student Organization dedicated to the support of high school students interested in pursuing educational and career opportunities within the natural resources / forestry sectors.
Jeff Skirvin, Natural Resources and Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher at Waldport High School, said “I am very proud of the students; their hard work paid off!”
Skirvin is the Natural Resources Educator of the Year and his award was also announced at the state convention.
Students will take many of these transferable skills and apply them throughout their professional and personal life.
