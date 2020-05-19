On Monday, May 18, at approximately 10:49 a.m., Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two-vehicle crash on Highway 20 near milepost 11 in Lincoln County.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a Honda Accord, operated by Max Metcalf, 86, of Waldport, was traveling eastbound when it lost control and slid into the westbound lane. The Accord was struck by a westbound Peterbilt log truck, operated by Rodney Smith, 67, of Philomath.
Metcalf sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Smith was not injured.
Hwy 20 was closed intermittently for five hours following the crash. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, ODOT, and Toledo Fire and Rescue.
