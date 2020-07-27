On Sunday, July 26, 2020 at approximately 7:07 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to the report of a motorcycle crash, which occurred on State Route 34 near mile post 14 in Lincoln County.
Preliminary investigation revealed a gray 2012 Ducati motorcycle, operated by Kenneth Robert Kearney, 51, of Waldport, was westbound negotiating a sweeping left turn when, for an unknown reason, the vehicle went off the westbound shoulder. The motorcycle came to an uncontrolled rest in the roadside brush. Kearney was ejected off the motorcycle during the crash.
Kearney sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
One lane of SR 34 was closed for approximately three hours. OSP was assisted by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Central Coast Fire Department, Seal Rock Fire Department, PacWest Ambulance and ODOT Incident Response.
