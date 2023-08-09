Court Action Threatened

Senate Minority Leader Tim Knopp, R-Bend, said Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023 he will sue over the secretary of state’s decision to exclude most Republican state senators from running for a new term.

 Courtesy photo from Ben Botkin / Oregon Capital Chronicle

The Oregon Secretary of State said that Republican state senators who had at least 10 unexcused absences during this year’s session will not be eligible to run in 2024.

LaVonne Griffin-Valade, who was recently appointed secretary, said in a statement Aug. 8, she has directed her office to implement an administrative rule making it clear to legislators that Measure 113 will prevent them from running for a subsequent term. The measure was passed by voters in 2022 intending to end the walkouts by minority parties that have dogged the Legislature for years.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.