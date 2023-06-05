Walkout

The desks of Republican senators are vacant on May 31, as the GOP-led walkout prevents the Senate from conducting business for the 19th day. Democratic senators decided to impose daily fines for future absences.

 Ben Botkin / Oregon Capital Chronicle

Oregon senators participating in the GOP-led walkout will need to decide Monday, June 5, whether to return to floor sessions or face daily $325 fines.

The walkout has denied the Senate a quorum since May 3, halting votes on bills addressing housing, drug addiction, public education and other issues.

