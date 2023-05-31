Empty Desks

Empty desks at the Oregon Senate chamber as the Republican walkout continues.

 Ben Botkin / Oregon Capital Chronicler

Oregon taxpayers have spent tens of thousands of dollars paying senators who are participating in the GOP-led Senate walkout.

And their salaries and per diem are just part of the cost of the stalled session.

Did You Know?

Senators continue to collect their pay and a $157-a-day per diem regardless of whether they show up for floor sessions

